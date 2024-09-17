Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $134,489,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.