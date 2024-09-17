Excalibur Management Corp Has $31.30 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises about 12.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 665.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $418.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

