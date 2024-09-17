Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 1,344 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

