Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $572.92 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.28. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

