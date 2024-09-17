Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $216.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00039418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.