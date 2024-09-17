Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 623.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,522 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 564,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11,119.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNF opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

