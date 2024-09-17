Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,826.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 368,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

