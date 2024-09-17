Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 284,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

