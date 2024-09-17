Firestone Capital Management Acquires 1,601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

