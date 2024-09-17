Firestone Capital Management Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 581,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

