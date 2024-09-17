Firestone Capital Management Has $972,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS PJAN opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.