Firestone Capital Management Purchases 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.03 and its 200 day moving average is $535.79. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

