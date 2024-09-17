Firestone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

