First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. First Financial Bancorp. accounts for 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 499,257 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.