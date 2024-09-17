First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

