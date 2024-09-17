First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
