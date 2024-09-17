First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $59.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

