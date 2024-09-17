First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.