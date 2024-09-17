First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.34

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.34 and last traded at $172.77, with a volume of 2913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.98.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

