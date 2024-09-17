Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

