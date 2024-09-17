FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.15

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 56199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

