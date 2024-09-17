Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.98

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.98 and last traded at $226.98, with a volume of 13018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

