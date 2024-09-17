Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. 12,493,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,781,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.