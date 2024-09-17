Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Shell accounts for 0.7% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,082,000 after buying an additional 96,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

