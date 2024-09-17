Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Dakota Gold accounts for 2.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 5.27% of Dakota Gold worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,614,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 130,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 100,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Dakota Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Mccoy Berry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 273,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,904.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

