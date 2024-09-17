Fourth Sail Capital LP Has $21.84 Million Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina comprises 5.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 1.16% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.5134 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

