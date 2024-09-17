Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

