Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.