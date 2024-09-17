Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.