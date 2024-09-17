Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.