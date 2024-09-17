Gafisa S.A. (GFASY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 26th

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Gafisa Price Performance
Shares of GFASY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.
Gafisa Company Profile
