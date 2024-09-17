Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 2,109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 46,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,137. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

