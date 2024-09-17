Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 2,109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Galaxy Digital Trading Down 0.2 %
Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 46,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,137. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
