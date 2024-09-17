GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

