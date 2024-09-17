GDS Wealth Management Buys 4,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 343,368 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Orion Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Orion Group Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares in the company, valued at $521,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 15,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $216,658. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

