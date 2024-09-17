GDS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

