GDS Wealth Management Has $28.78 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.47% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after buying an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,229 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

