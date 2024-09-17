GDS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

