GDS Wealth Management Sells 24,482 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.03 and a 200 day moving average of $535.79. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

