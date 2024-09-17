GDS Wealth Management Sells 891 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,465,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

