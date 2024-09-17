GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.64.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.00. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $231.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

