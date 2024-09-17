General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

General Electric stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $181.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

