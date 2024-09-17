Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,640,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $5,521,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genius Sports by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 399,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 2,226,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,034. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

