Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 384,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

