Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 960,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. 127,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,696. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

