GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Buys 90,000 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

Shares of CVE:GFG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. 185,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,383. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.21. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

