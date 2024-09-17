GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Anders Carlson Buys 90,000 Shares

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anders Carlson bought 90,000 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.
GFG Resources Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of CVE:GFG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. 185,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,383. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.21. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
About GFG Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GFG Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.