Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.56.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.57. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.6846096 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

