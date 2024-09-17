Gigachad One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Gigachad has a market cap of $151.35 million and $1.67 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01597393 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,838,686.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

