Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.45

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 48395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 925,018 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

