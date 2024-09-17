Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.11

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.
The stock has a market cap of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
