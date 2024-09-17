Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.11

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

