Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Gold Fields Price Performance
GFI remained flat at $14.52 on Tuesday. 1,706,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,650. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 139,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 581,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
