Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.57. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 50,661 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.