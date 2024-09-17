Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Down 0.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. Approximately 124,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 34,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
